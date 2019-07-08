NDC Parliamentary Primaries Set For August 24



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to hold its Parliamentary primaries on August 24, 2019.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, made the announcement at a press conference last week in Accra.

According to him, from July 10 to 12, the NDC would open nominations to all aspirants who want to contest in all the constituencies' party offices with the exception of Afram plains where they would pick their nomination forms from the General Secretary of the party at the party headquarters in Accra.

He said women and People Living with Disability have been given a special dispensation.

According to him, they have been allowed to pay half of the original amount for the filing of nominations forms of only Gh¢ 12,500.

On the guidelines for the election, he revealed that aspirants should satisfy the constitutional requirement which qualifies one to be a Member of Parliament.

The General Secretary said aspirant should also satisfy the requirements of the party, adding that no one will be disqualified based on normal procedural errors.

BY Melvin Tarlue