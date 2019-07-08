Man dies after allegedly attempting to escape from a moving police vehicle

Police in the Ashanti Region say they have commenced an investigation into the death of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man at Tafo Pankrono on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Police said in a statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, a Public Affairs Officer, that their preliminary investigation shows that a Police Patrol Team spotted a driver on board an unregistered Toyota Pasco private saloon car, driving recklessly making other oncoming vehicles veer off their lane.

“The driver was signalled to stop but he ignored the signals from the police. So he was chased and arrested, where a Community Policing Assistant was to escort him to the Tafo Pankrono Police Station with the Patrol Team following closely.

“On reaching the Tafo Government Hospital junction, the man jumped out from the vehicle. Trying to escape from the police but fell down in the process and became unconscious. The patrol team rushed him to the Tafo Government Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Just when the Police Patrol Team was about to leave the hospital, some youth in the area stormed the OPD and physically assaulted some of the hospital staff before whisking the body of the deceased away to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Reinforcement was called in and they managed to arrest Five (5) persons, who are currently assisting in investigations,” the statement narrated.

Meanwhile, the Police Command said it has taken the matter up and assures the Public that it will follow due process to investigate it thoroughly.

“Everyone should remain calm since the outcome of the investigation will be made known to the public,” the statement stressed.

Eyewitnesses, drivers and residents in and around Krofrom, Tafo Pankrono and the Tafo Government Hospital area are therefore being entreated to volunteer information to the police on telephone number 0541816603 or call Toll Free number 18555 or Hotline 191 in order to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the man.

