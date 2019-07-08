Prestea Huni-valley: Miss Ghana Foundation Cut Sod For Charity Project

The chairperson for Miss World, Ms. Julia Morley and the CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, Ms. Inna Patty has performed a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of Miss Ghana Foundation Orphanage and Skills Development Centre at Huni-valley in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency of the Western Region.

The multi-million worth project which will impact many lives forms part of the Miss World beauty with purpose charity/ Miss World organization.

The Miss Ghana Foundation, for many years, has modeled an impressive forte as that body that generates awareness to various socio-economic problems, collaborates with government institutions and corporate firms in sending relief to various communities across the country.

At the sod-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 5, CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, organizers of Miss Ghana pageant, Ms Inna Patty commended the Member of Parliament for the area Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for her swift response to donating the parcel of land to the foundation that had made it possible to commence the construction of the project.

She said I would like to express appreciation to the chief and elders of this town especially your MP who doubles as the minister for tourism, arts and culture for her dedication and desire to bring development to her people; she played a vital role in the sighting of the orphanage and skills development centre in the Prestea Huni-valley constituency.”

Ms. Patty recapped that Miss Ghana Foundation is not just about grooming beauty queens but committed to the development of societies and one of the major projects undertaken by the Miss Ghana Foundation, among many others is the Don Bosco Technical & Vocational Training Institute in Ashaiman where the Foundation aided in acquiring a 10-acre land and established a hostel where thousands of street children are given social and technical training.

She disclosed that, the project when completed would train the youth in dress and hair making, catering, secretarial courses, carpentry, masonry, auto mechanics etc, to equip the youth with employable skills to enable them financially to help minimize the social vices in the community and bring development to the town.

Addressing the gathering, the chief of Bosomtwi, Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV expressed excitement on the sighting of the skills development centre in Bosomtwi land.

He said, the centre will not only serve the people of Huni-valley but near and wide communities as well,

The chief urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the centre when completed.

Ms. Inna Patty was accompanied by the chairperson for Miss World, Ms.Julia Morley, Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Miss World Africa, Ms. Quinn Abenakyo, Miss Nigeria 2018, Ms. Chidinma Aaron and Miss Ghana 2018, Nana Ama Benson.