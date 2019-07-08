Ajarfor's Torture: Produce Unedited Video Footage Of His Interrogation Immediately— Minister Told

A national communication member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ralph Apetorgbor, has dared the National Security to make available video footages of the interrogation if it indeed it did not torture one of the two journalists from online news portal, ModernGhana Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, editor.

Mr Ajarfor narrated how he was tortured by the national security operative to confess who wrote an opinion piece and story the portal published about the Albert Kan-Dapaah on the Thursday night 27th June, 2019 during his interrogation which lasted for about an hour (from 10pm to 11pm).

In an interview with WhatsUp News, Mr. Apetorgbor said National Security which is claiming it did not torture the journalists could easily help their own case with raw unedited footages of their interrogation sessions.

“At National Security, all interrogations are supposed to be recorded for future proof in situations like this; so that if issues were to arise that someone facing justice were to claim that he was forced to confess under duress, his interrogation process could be showed to the judge.

“The public is sitting in judgment against National Security over this issue now, why don't they just prove their innocence by releasing the footages of whatever interrogation they claim to have subjected the journalists to?” Mr. Apetorgbor said.

According to him, such a release will also solve once and for all, the question as to whether the journalists were questioned about cyber crimes or they were questioned about Kan Dapaah's plot to capture the NPP for himself.

His take is in connection to the trending allegation that two journalists that had been virtually kidnapped by operatives of National Security and taken to an unknown location for a supposed interrogation, had been tortured.

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, Editor at ModernGhana and a reporter Emmanuel Britwum, had been picked up by heavily armed National Security operatives that did not show any arrest warrant before they were driven to an unknown location.

Ajarfor would later emerge to tell of serious torturing by the operatives who wanted to know the source of a story he had published in connection with National Security, Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah's alleged plot with the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markins, to take over the ruling NPP.

National Security has denied that the two journalists were tortured and also denied that they had been picked up in connection with the Kan Dapaah story.

According to the establishment, the two had been picked up in connection with hacking into the emails of another online news portals.

The claim has left many taking the words of Kan Dapaah and his outfit with a pinch of salt because the connection between one news portal hacking into another's email account and threat to National Security is just not there.

“I strongly believe, like many others in the public do, that the two journalists were tortured by an angry Kan Dapaah, who was unhappy about his plan to take over the NPP emerging to the public,” said Mr. Apetorgbor who is also the Deputy Communications Officer for Anyaa Sowutuom NDC.

He commended his party, NDC for standing with the journalists and urged them to demand that National Security release the video footages of the interrogation sessions with the journalists if indeed they were not tortured.