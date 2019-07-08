Gomoa Central: New Market Center For Afransi

The Gomoa Central District Assembly in the Central Region has commissioned a new Market Center and a lorry Station at Gomoa Afransi with the call on the people to rally behind His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government to improve economic growth and infrastructure development.

The Deputy Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency made the call adding that President Akufo Addo led NPP government would ensure fair distribution of development projects aimed at improving the economic lives of the people fairly.

"Commissioning of the new Market and Lorry Station for Gomoa Afransi is to enable our traders and transport operators to expand their various businesses this increasing their income.

Am extremely happy that our Market Women in Afransi and its surrounding areas will no longer travel to Agona Swedru before going to Accra and other market centers to transact business.

Drivers will now ply all the routes linking Gomoa Afransi to other towns and communities. This will enhance the smooth transportation of goods and services not only in Afransi but across the constituency.

Newmarket stores and stalls are to be constructed to accommodate more traders so that they could expand their trading activities"

Hon. Naana Eyiah further disclosed that distribution of the national cake would be fairly shared to cover everything community in the country including Gomoa Afransi and its neighbouring communities.

" I want to thank Nananom for their support and encouragement they continue to give to us.

They are the pillar behind the scenes towards the high rates of developmental projects dotted across the constituency.

My DCE and my humble self will continue to be grateful to them and pray for wisdom and God's blessings upon them and their subjects so that we can provide more social amenities to improve the standard of living in the Gomoa Central Constituency"

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo lauded Chief of Gomoa Afransi, Nana Ogyedom Obrenu Kwesi Atta VI for his immersed contribution towards the establishment of the new market.

He stated that market women in Afransi we operating in some unauthorized places along the streets in the town thus posing danger to drivers and under road users which was becoming an eyesore to the District Capital.

"With the support of Nana Obrenu Kwesi Atta VI, the Assembly will soon construct a modern market Center for Gomoa Afransi.

We appreciate his immersed contribution towards the establishment of the new market by giving us a vast stretch of land for the new market.

When we thought all Hope was lost, he gave us the assurance that the new market would be established. True to his words Gomoa Afransi now has a new market Center.

Commissioning of Gomoa Afransi New Market is a landmark history. The zeal at which traders are selling their wares this morning explain their willingness to sustain the new market.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government will continue to provide social amenities that would reduce if not eradicate poverty among the citizenry."

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo hinted that the Gomoa Afransi market would one day become one of the busiest and largest Market Centers in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.

He assured the traders that the Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah would facilitate loan facilities through various banking institutions in the vicinity to enable them to expand their trading activities.

" Let me this opportunity to caution that nobody dares deny any trader access to the market simply because he or she is not indigenous or is from outside Gomoa Central District.

I want to appeal to the market Queen to monitor and report culprit accordingly. Such people if caught would be expelled from the market. We need foreigners to assist in the expansion of the market. We need more revenue to develop Gomoa Central so nobody should stand between the Assembly and its development agenda.

Before I conclude, let me say that with the support of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah the Gomoa Central District Assembly will keep moving forward and will be doing good things for the people"

Chief of Gomoa Afransi, Nana Obrenu Kwesi Atta VI on his part pledged to support every development projects aimed at improving the lives of the people in Afransi and its surrounding communities adding Traditional Rulers has a positive role to play by supporting the government in its developmental projects

He expressed the hope that Gomoa Afransi and for that matter, Gomoa Central District would see more public institutions such as Nurses and Teacher Training Institutions and probably University Campus as a means of eradicating poverty in the area.

He lauded the executives of the new market and the Lorry Station being Operated by Ogyedom Co-operative Transport Union and also pledged to support them to carry out their operations.

Present were Gomoa Central District Coordinating Director, Mr. Daniel Koney, Assembly Member for Gomoa Afransi, Hon. Ato Nyame, Queen mother of the Gomoa Afransi Market Traders Association, Nana Okyerewa, Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson and Gomoa Central NPP Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Omar Adam.