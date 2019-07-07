Asante Akyem North: KuYA Executive Donates To Two Schools In PKK

The General Secretary of the vibrant youth group in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi known as Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) on Friday, July 5th,2019 donated books to two(2) Schools in Pekyerekye (PKK) a town in Asante Akyem North District.

The schools which enjoyed from the benevolence of the humble and workaholic General Secretary Mr. Kwabena Frimpong were the Presbyterian and the Methodist Junior High Schools in PKK.

Addressing the teeming students Mr. Frimpong encouraged the pupils to study hard and come out with flying Colours to enjoy the New Patriotic Party government flagship program, Free SHS for all.

"The best cocoa farm your parents can leave behind for you is education, so kindly don't joke with your education. Together let's transform our town with education. I will, therefore, urge all students not to lose hope in the face of daunting challenges in your studies but you should rather stay focused and work harder towards securing a brighter and comfortable future for yourselves, PKK and Ghana" he added

Lastly "as you all continue to soldier on with your studies, I will appeal to all students to make your Parents, Teachers, Siblings, Friends, PKK, Asante Akyem and Ghana proud of you. Go higher and go for Gold in your future academic endeavours. God bless us all".

Receiving the books on behalf of the Presbyterian school Mr. Collins Amoah Kusi the Assistant head teacher, thank Mr Kwabena Frimpong for his kind gesture towards them. He prayed for long life, the wisdom of King Solomon and Prosperity for Mr. Frimpong.

The Head Master for Methodist JHS Mr Michael Oduro could not hide his ecstasy and so grateful for honour bestow on his school.

He appreciated Mr. Frimpong for his kindness and encourage the general public to emulate him for his selflessness to enhance the standard of education in Pekyerekye.