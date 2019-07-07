Modern Ghana logo

07.07.2019 Business & Finance

MD of Ghana Stock Exchange, Kofi Yamoah retires in October

By CitiNewsRoom
The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Mr. Kofi Yamoah is set to retire from his position later this year [October 2019].

Mr. Yamoah has worked at the Ghana Stock Exchange for about 29 years and was appointed Managing Director of the bourse in 2003.

He is a Chartered Accountant and an Investment Banker by profession.

He has an extensive executive training and study tours in many capital market institutions in Africa, Europe, the US and Asia.

His career with the exchange dates back to the formative days of the Exchange in December 1990.

He served in various capacities including being the Presiding Officer on the trading floor, Financial Controller, Senior Manager, Operations and General Manager.

Mr. Yamoah serves on the boards of Barclays Bank Ghana, the Central Securities Depository Ltd, Accra Institute of Technology and the Governing Committee of the Fixed Income Market.

The Board Chair of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Mr. Albert Essien made that announcement at the bourse's Annual General Meeting.

