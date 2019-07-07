Invest in MPs’ capacity, not new chamber – Senyo Hosi to Parliament

A Member of a social action group, OneGhana Movement, Senyo Hosi, says investment in the capacity of Members of Parliament will be more prudent than spending on a new Parliamentary chamber complex.

On The Big Issue, Mr. Hosi, also the CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution company, reminded Ghanaians of some of the personnel and logistical challenges legislators face.

“You have Parliamentarians and in their own constituency, they don't have official offices which are resourced with personnel capable of offering them good service and support.”

“Their capacity is weak. How much time will he sit down to effectively prosecute the mandate that has been given? It is no wonder that you have certain things pass quickly [in Parliament],” Mr. Hosi remarked.

It is for these reasons he advised the legislature to “invest in the right things that matter and the things that can increase the effectiveness of their [MPs’] mandate.”

The plans for a new complex sparked protests and criticism from observers.

One of the critics of the plans, the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) earlier made similar comments and urged Parliament to focus on enhancing its credibility .

CDD said “what Parliament lacks but needs to make it a credible part of a system of constitutional checks and balances and a true policymaking partner to the Executive are not fancy brick-and-mortar.”

“What Parliament needs, to assume its proper place in our governmental system are the appropriate institutional powers, prerogatives, and self-governing rules that would enable members to initiate legislative solutions to public problems and exercise meaningful oversight of the Executive and public administration.”

