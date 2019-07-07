Prospective voters appeal for limited voter registration exercise extension

She pleaded with the EC to extend the duration for the registration to afford any qualified voter the opportunity to be registered.

The Municipal Supervisor of EC, Yaw Badu-Amaniampong, said there is the need for the Commission to extend the duration because of the increase in the number of those wishing to be registered.

He said initially the Centre could register a little over 200 people a day but since Monday, July 1, 2019, more than 350 people were registered daily.

Mr Badu-Amaniampong said the Centre could register that number daily because of the capacity and the competency of the team of registration officials.

He said the agents of the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have been cooperating with them adding that the Centre did not have any challenge except the issue of increasing numbers.