Conduct of Economic Fighters League members in Parliament unacceptable – Baako

The editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Kweku Kweku Baako Jnr has criticised the conduct of the members of the Economic Fighters League when they went to Parliament to witness proceedings on Friday.

The three protestors were arrested by police after screaming from the Public Gallery “drop that chamber”.

Ernesto Kofi Yeboah, Abeiku Adams and a third who is yet to be identified were protesting a proposal for the construction a Parliamentary complex at an estimated cost of $200 million.

They started chanting after NPP MP for Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region, K.T Hammond justified the controversial plan insisting ‘MPs cannot sit under trees’.

His comment stirred the protesters seated in the public gallery who then began chanting “drop that chamber”.

Security personnel moved in to remove and detained them at the Ministries Police Station. They were later released.

But the veteran journalist Kweku Baako has described the conduct as one which “flies in the face of the Parliament Act 1086, Standing Orders of Parliament and the Constitution of Ghana.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA