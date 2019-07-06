Nsapor M/A school abandons school block after rains rip-off roofing

Academic work at the Nsapor M/A J.H.S. in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region is being hampered.

This is because teachers and students have been improvising for some time now after the roofing of their classroom block was ripped off some two years ago.

The roof of the school was ripped off when the community was hit by a rainstorm.

After the incident, the students were moved to occupy the kindergarten classrooms while their original structure has been abandoned, with weeds gradually taking over the whole structure.

Though authorities from both Regional and District offices have visited the school to assess the situation, nothing has been done to address it.

Due to the small size of the KG classroom, teaching and learning have been ineffective, with students and teachers complaining of unbearable heat. The teachers are also forced to carry out their staff duties under a tree on the compound of the school. Emmanuel Eliasu Nyabene, an English Language and Social Studies teacher in the school, told Citi News in an interview that the situation is affecting teaching and learning. “When the incident happened, our textbooks and other books were destroyed as we speak we do not have any textbook we are teaching from the experience we have. In the afternoon when we enter the classroom to teach we cannot teach because the classrooms becomes very hot which is not conducive for teaching and learning.”

The Chief of Nsapor, Nana Kyere Yeboah Darteh, who visited the school to assess the situation expressed worry that the students of the school were being negatively affected by the situation.

“Seriously speaking it has slowed down activities in the school. Look at the teachers, they are sitting under the trees. Any time there is threat of rain, they have to close down the school and go home. They are human beings and they cannot sit in the rain. We were previously under the Berekum Municipal Assembly before the Berekum West District Assembly was carved out. I have so far contacted the Berekum West District Assembly on the situation and I have been promised that something will be done,” Nana Darteh disclosed.

Nana Darteh called for an immediate action to be taken to address the problem.

He urged the District Chief Executive of the area to help construct a new classroom block for the school or ensure that the existing structure is fixed.

Efforts to talk to Isaac Osei, the District Chief Executive for Berekum West under whose jurisdiction the school falls was unsuccessful.