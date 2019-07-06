MTN Supports Journalists With Smartphones To Improve Their Operations

As part of efforts to enhance journalism in the Central Region, a leading telecommunication network in the country, MTN has dashed some journalists within Cape Coast with smartphones, TurboNet, recharge cards and diaries to improve upon their work.

Presenting the items on behalf of the company at the central regional editor's forum in Cape Coast, the Corporate Service Executive of MTN, Mr. Samuel Koranteng called for the continued support from the media to promote their projects and programmes at all times.

The MTN editors forum forms part of MTN's regular engagements with the media with an aim to updating journalists on recent operations, trends in telecommunications and the company's platforms for network expansion and regions as well.

According to him, the MTN foundation which was established in 2007 has made a significant impact in the lives of people and some institutions especially media.

Mr. Koranteng, therefore, used the occasion to unveil MTN TurboNet, an instant high-speed Internet product and assured customers of more exciting products and services this year, as the company plans to invest hugely in technology infrastructure.

He observed that the company as part of its broad-base expansion drive is deploying 350 new greenfield and 100 rural sites across all regions, while the 3G network is being rolled out to 277 new sites.

According to him, his outfit is investing over US$160m into its operational expansion and improvement project in 2019 as against US$144m last year.

For his part, the Regulatory Manager of MTN, Mr. Samuel Bartels express sadness about the frequent fibre-optic cuts across the country, which contribute significantly to what is being experienced when telephone calls do not go through.

He mentioned that 56% of fibre cuts were caused by government agencies such as Ghana Water company, Ghana Highway Authority and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies(MMDAs) among others.

In view of this, MTN has spent millions of Ghana cedis to repair fibre cuts and sent a strong warning to private developers, government agencies as well as individuals who engage in fibre cut activities to put a stop to them.