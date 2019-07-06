V/R: MTN holds 2019 Editor's Forum in Ho

Ghana's telecommunication network giants MTN, has held its annual Editor's Forum in Ho on Wednesday 3rd July, to provide a platform for receiving public opinion and concerns on their products and services.

The forum which was held at the Volta Serene Hotel in the Volta regional capital, brought senior media practitioners from both Oti and the Volta regions to interact on challenges within their catchment areas, regarding the operations of MTN to enable the company improve upon its service delivery.

Speaking on the operational review in the area of innovations and technology, Mr. Sam Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of the company, disclosed that MTN Ghana has injected a total amount of Gh¢825m in network technology and IT Systems with focus on delivering quality service to their customers.

He added that the company is doing well on both the domestic and international scenes, winning them a total of 45 domestic/global awards.

The Acting Commercial Manager, Mr. Raynolds Tipson spoke on other services including MTN Mobile Money and its attendant challenges, including mobile money fraud -a service that has been introduced for the past ten years.

According to Mr. Tipson, MTN has put in place some measures that include introduction of agents IDs and QR Codes, allowing cash out and blocking the wallets of agents for repeated attempts of cash-out, aimed at control the tendency of mobile money fraud.

He however advised that, customers must endeavour to keep their MoMo pin codes safe, read SMS carefully before approval, redeem cash prizes only at authorized offices of MTN and must seek clarification from the clarification from MTN at every opportune time.

Network Manager Mr. Samuel Duku, in his presentation

also revealed that the Volta region has recorded the lowest cases of fibre cuts and battery thefts.

After the presentations, the company gave out two Turbonet devices to the Volta regional Press Center and online media portal, Volta Online Gh, a tablet each for the long serving male and female journalists in the region(s).

Story by: Abdul-Iddrisu Faisel