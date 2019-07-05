Vokacom Ghana Scoops 3 Coveted Industry Awards At GITTA 2019

Ranking among the leading Technology firms in Ghana, Vokacom won three coveted awards at the 9th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards IT (GITTA).

Currently, in its ninth year, GITTA was instituted to reward excellence in ICT and Telecommunications.

The company was adjudged winners in the categories of Mobile VAS company of the year for the second consecutive time, Software Company of the Year while the ICT Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to the CEO of the company.

The awards recognises companies that offer solutions that deliver innovations through the integration of systems technologies and processes, an industrial activity that is focused on next-generation improvements, and the development and competitiveness of the global marketplace.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vokacom, Nana Osei Kwasi Afrifa in a post-event interview remarked “Being recognized as a leader in the industry is truly a testament to our entire team. Their hard work and dedication to our customers has helped drive new ideas and product innovation, we are honoured to accept these awards as further validation of our leading position in the Mobile VAS and Software industry and a positive representation of our customers’ overall enthusiasm for our products and services," he said.

Reassuring their customers of continual great services, he was quick to add “This is a great honor for us and we will continue to do our best to develop more premium, innovative and sustainable solutions to customers," he noted.

The awards, which were contested by many IT companies in Ghana this year, celebrate the very best companies doing amazingly well in the industry. Judged to the most rigorous standards by an independent panel of industry experts, they recognize the achievements of firms providing outstanding technology solutions.