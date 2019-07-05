Evidence Of Torture Normally Vanishes After 72hours — Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Senior Journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has downplayed a request by the National Security set-up for the editor of ModernGhana Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri to provide a medical report as evidence of his torture while in custody.

He says it is usually difficult for doctors to medically find evidence of torture of a victim after 72hours because after that time the pains and evidence might have subsided and its impact ameliorated.

He said operatives of the National Security should better come out with better explanations than hiding behind a medical report after their heinous crime against humanity.

"Is it not laughable that the government would come out with a statement which appears to justify the torture of journalists in this country? Almost 72 hours after you have brutalized the person, you are now asking for a medical report to prove hour innocence? Doctor's would tell you that it would be difficult to medically find evidence of torture of a person after 72 hours," he stated.

Mr Pratt Jnr said this on Wednesday during a press conference organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), PRINPAG and others purposely to condemn the attacks on journalists working with online news portal modernghana.com.

Editor of ModernGhana Emmanuel Ajarfor and one other reporter were picked up from their office last Thursday by operatives of National Security. They were detained for days and later released.

In media interviews after their release, Ajarfor made a claims that he was brutally tortured by the operatives who were only forcefully demanding that he confesses that he is the brain behind a certain story on the National Security minister Albert Kan Dapaah.

There are media reports today suggesting that the medical report by obtained from the police hospital on Ajarfor doesn't indicate that he was tortured.

However, Ajarfor has told ghananewsonline.com.gh in an interview that the medical test which he voluntarily conducted was more than 72hours (5days) after he was tortured.

According to him, he, after his release, attended the police hospital on that very Saturday complaining of pains all over his body.

He added that the female doctor after asking him to narrate what happened prescribed some pain killer injection and some drugs.

Ajarfor says he requested for a detailed medical report but the female doctor told him that could only be done if he had come with a police medical form.

He stressed that five days after taking in the injection and pain killers, he was fit but still felt a sharp pain on his backbone.

Ajarfor visited the police hospital on Wednesday 3rd July and meet the same doctor who then did a thorough medical examination including laying him on bed and touching his affected.

In all the questions, the ModernGhana editor said he was fine except the pain on his backbone.

He was then asked to go for scan which he did, and the doctor's reviews shows his backbone has not been affect however, the report itself shows there is still some pain.