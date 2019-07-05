Modern Ghana logo

05.07.2019 US & Canada

Fire in Jim Beam warehouse - 45,000 barrels destroyed

By Francis Tawiah
2 HOURS AGO US & CANADA

A fire in a Kentucky warehouse has destroyed 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam whiskey. The fire may have been triggered by lightning, said the spirits manufacturer Beam Suntory. No one was hurt.

Whiskey drinkers, meanwhile, do not have to worry about supplies running out: about 3.3 million barrels are stored in Jim Beam's warehouses in Kentucky. In addition, the whiskey stored in the barrels was still relatively young. "Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not affect the availability of Jim Beam to consumers," said Beam Suntory.

The Japanese beverage company Suntory Holdings had taken over the whiskey manufacturer Beam Inc. 2014 for just under $16 billion (now around 14 billion euros). It was one of the biggest overseas acquisitions by a Japanese corporation.

