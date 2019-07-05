450 Proposed Parliament Chamber: NPP Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman describe it as unnecessary

The ongoing debate about decision of putting up a new modern 450 capacity chamber for Ghana's Parliament has been described as unnecessary.

The Parliamentary Council is said to have taken the decision which is yet to be presented to cabinet as well as Parliament for approval.

Reacting to the issue on Dadi Fm morning show "Efa Woho" with the host Abena Opokua Ahwenee, the Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Omar Bodinga has described the decision as needless since it is not a priority for the country at the moment.

He indicated the $200 million could go a long way to help deal with some other pressing challenges confronting the country currently or even be invested into numerous policies implemented by government to ensure its sustainability.

Alhaji Omar Bodinga insisted any move by government nor Parliament to go ahead and build the new chamber at the moment would be a total failure on the part of leaders.

"It is not bad to have a new chamber for Parliament but my sister, the timing is not the best" he told Abena Opokua Ahwenee.