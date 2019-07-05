Deputy Chief of Staff Donates 100 Anti Snake Venoms Vials to West Gonja District Hospital

The Deputy Chief of staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Lawyer Abu Jinapor has donated one hundred (100) anti snake Venoms vials to the West GONJA hospital.

The donation was done on his behalf by the NPP Constituency Secretary Mr Karim Kusubari and the Communication Director of the NPP for Damongo Constituency Mr Iddrisu Lamin with the Aid to the deputy Chief of staff Mr. Quaye.

Handing over the vaccines to the hospital,the NPP Secretary for Damongo constituency Mr Kusubari Karim said the the deputy chief of staff has appealed to the hospital to administer the vaccine to affected persons free of charge irrespective of the political affiliation of the victim.

According to Mr Kusbari,lawyer Jinapor's attention was drawn to the absence of the vaccines in the hospital following an appeal for funds launched by Bole based Nkilgi FM yesterday in support for a Primary 5 pupil of the Tailorpe Primary School Miss Tahiru Aisha who was bitten by a snake last Saturday during the process of picking sheanuts with her parents unable to raise Gh1200 cedis to buy the anti snake vaccines to treat the little girl.

Little Aisha is currently on admission at the West Gonja Hospital receiving treatment with Lawyer Jinapor footing the bills.

Receiving the drugs on behalf of the West Gonja Hospital,the medical .... Dr Saadare Anlaagmen was full of praise for the deputy chief of staff and thanked him for his intervention especially at this time of the year that the hospital is recording higher cases of snake bites.

Dr Saadare said what the government supplies to the hospital is always not enough to cater for cases received by the government.

He said patients therefore buy the vaccines from drug stores in the open market with each vaccine costing Gh300 cedis.

Dr Saadare Went further to appeal to appeal to Lawyer Jinapor to make more donation of the vaccines to the hospital to help them deal with the situation since the cost of the vaccine is always a problem to the patients.

A total of 50 cases of snake bites has so far been recorded in the West Gonja Hospital with 1 death case being recorded this year(2019) with the number expected to rise because of the farming and sheanuts picking season still in progress as against 60 case in 2018.

Meanwhile, lawyer Jinapor has promised to make similar donations to hospitals in the Savannah region in the coming days. Bole Hospital has been earmarked to receive some the vaccines.

Source: Thepressradio.com/Zion Abdul-Rauf