Bosome Freho Mp Begins Familiarisation Tour

Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei

Member of parliament for Bosome Freho constituency in the Ashanti Region Hon. Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei popularly known in the political arena as Obaatanpa has commenced a familiarisation tour in the constituency to explain the current government programs and policies to the chiefs and the people that are geared towards the accelerated development of the area .

The tour which started from the Nsuta zone ,one of the four zones in the constituency is sought to identify problems confronting the people as well as initiating strategies to solve them by bringing the central governmenance to the doorstep of the people .

Some of the communities visited within the Nsuta zone include Nsese ,Alhaji Krom ,Mamfe, Keteke , Damascus ,Huntaado, Nyameade ,Kakra, Nyamebekyere, Anomoobi ,Appiahkrom ,KwameNtoo.

The problems facing these communities include; poor roads, bad networks , chip compounds, inadequate teachers, potable water , indequate class rooms etc.

Addressing the chief of Nyamebekyere Nana Atta Karikari l and the people of Nyamebekyere ,Hon Akoh Dei commended the president for his immense support in providing over 34 communities electricity .

She urged those who had turn 18 to register their names in the ongoing limited registration exercise so as to vote in the 2020 general election.

She however,urged the chiefs and the people of the area to come together to help the government in achieving his developmental goals and appeal to the residents to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Nana Atta Karikari l the chief of Nyamebekyere also took the occasion to thanked the law maker for her contributions towards the development of the constituency.

Nana Karikari pleaded on behalf of the MP to give her another term as she has contributed a lot to the people in the constituency.

Story ,, Derrick Ekuoba Gyasi