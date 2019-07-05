Our Mp, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah Must Declare Her Position On The Construction Of New Parliamentary Chamber

The Kwabre East chapter of the National Democratic Congress have observed with grave concern the discussion surrounding plans by the government of Ghana to build a new parliamentary chamber to make our MPs more comfortable. This is a clear indication of a lack of sympathy for the ordinary Ghanaian who lacks the most basic of amenities.

Kwabre East was recently in the news as residents of Mamponteng led by the Mampontenghene demanded that the town be given a facelift in terms of roads. Mamponteng is just one of the many communities lacking motorable and accessible roads; apart from the main Kumasi-Mampong road and the asphalt Kenyase to Abirem road, the constituency has one of the worst roads in Ashanti region which residents now call '1 meter, 1 pothole'.

Several other communities in Kwabre East also have sanitation challenges as the Municipal Assembly has struggled to clear heaps and mountains of refuse that continues to pose health challenges to residents. A situation that is unbefitting of a constituency that gave the NPP government its highest votes in the 2016 elections.

Our challenges as a constituency are one too many as Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah has had to make a statement on the floor of parliament as regards the security situation in some areas in the constituency. Is it that as residents of Kwabre East lived in fear, our MP would rather prioritise being more comfortable in the parliamentary chamber?

It is on the back of the above that we demand a Categorical and Emphatic Public Statement by our MP regarding her position on the construction of the new parliamentary chamber, knowing very well what the amount involved can do to alleviate the plight of the constituency she represents; a constituency that gave her an overwhelming endorsement as she got more votes than then candidate Akuffo Addo.

We are heeding the call by the President in his plagiarized inauguration speech to be citizens but not spectators. And as citizens and not subjects, it is within our right to demand to know how our Member of Parliament is representing our interest especially on such an unpopular decision.

The people of Sakora Wonoo, Bamang, Kassam, Krobo, Adwumam, Adeisina, Dumanafo, Wadie-Adwumakase and adjoining communities have very pressing concerns that should take precedence over a more comfortable parliamentary chamber. For a constituency that celebrates the construction of a mechanized borehole, the amount to be wasted on a more comfortable chamber can do much more to transform the lives of many.

We therefore reiterate our demand that our MP, Hon. Francisca publicly declares her position on the construction of the parliamentary chamber for the records so that future generations would know which side Hon. Francisca took when it came to choosing between constructing a more comfortable parliamentary chamber and representing the interest of her constituents.

Signed

Sawadogo Mahmoud

(Deputy Secretary)

For: SECRETARY

0244997751