Parliament to address media on proposed new chamber today

The Majority and Minority Leaders of Parliament will today, Thursday, address the media on the proposed new chamber and the matters arising.

“Parliament intends to listen closely and attentively to the sentiments and views of the citizens and take appropriate actions,” a statement from the leadership of Parliament stated.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament , Alban Bagbin on Wednesday called on Ghanaians to remain calm as the House will soon debate the decision to build the new parliamentary complex.

This assurance follows the public outcry that has erupted over the decision of the parliamentary service board to begin the project.

The remarks of the Nadowli Kaleo MP followed some interaction by some Members of Parliament who expressed views against the parliamentary complex.

He said the move is not etched in stone and it will only take such parliamentary debates for the right decision to be taken.

“I have operated in that chamber with the Majority leader and have raised motions on the floor of that chamber. We know the size of that chamber and we know why it is in that shape. There is history to everything, so let us wait when they present the issue for debate. The Majority Leader has assured that the issue that is being discussed will be brought up for debate and the decision will be taken by the house because that is the right thing to do.”

The construction of a new parliamentary chamber is expected to begin before the end of 2019.

Famed architect, David Frank Adjaye, designed the model and at the Friday meeting, he took the parliamentarians through the proposed design and their concepts.

The new chamber will be a multi-purpose building with a chapel, mosque, eatery and a museum.

The planned construction was announced last Friday when members of the Parliamentary Service Board received a model for the proposed new Chamber.