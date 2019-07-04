U/WR: Minister bemoans growing indiscipline among assembly staff

Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has expressed worry about the growing indiscipline among staff of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), which he said has affected service delivery at the local level.

“Reports indicate that in some assemblies, staff report to work late and close early; some staff absent themselves from work particularly whenever their DCEs and DCDs are out of the district capital on official duties”, he said.

Dr Bin-Salih expressed the concern at the 5th Annual General Congress of the Association of Coordinating Directors (ASCOD) in Jirapa in the Upper West Region last Thursday.

The congress, on the theme: “Public Accountability; the Role of Coordinating Directors”, was among other things, to elect new executives as well as to deliberate on issues relating to the success of the association.

The association was formed with the objective of promoting the welfare of Coordinating Directors, sharing experience and ensuring professionalism among members in the course of their duties.

The Regional Minister urged Coordinating Directors to rise up to the task and to provide the needed direction to their staff to ensure that they complied with the code of conduct and ethics of the service.

“You must crack the whip when necessary on recalcitrant officers to serve as deterrent for the rest to learn from and change their behaviour.

This will ensure discipline and lead to improvement in service delivery at the local level and as well help deepen the decentralisation process in the country” Dr Bin-Salih urged.

According to the Regional Minister, the credentials of modern democratic governance depended on public accountability and entreated the public to hold those in authority accountable.

Engineer Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government, explained that government had developed several mechanisms to ensure accountability of the state to the people through a well established public service sector.

“It (accountability) promotes good behavior on the part of public servants to enhance effective public service delivery but unfortunately, Accountability and Transparency in the public sector has been an issue to handle in some assemblies”, he said.

Ing. Dr Arthir added that the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936) mandated the District Coordinating Director to coordinate the activities of the departments of the assembly as the administrative head of the office of the district assembly.

The Association of Coordinating Directors is made of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors as well as Regional Coordinating Directors.