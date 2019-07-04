Asantehene to visit Afia Kobi Nursing Training College

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to pay a working visit to the Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem II Nursing Training College, a private health institution in Kumasi, Ashanti region, to familiarize himself with the facilities of the school.

Asantehene who did not give the date for his visit said it will afford him the opportunity to access the facilities of the school to enable him offer his personal assistance to make it one of the best nursing training institution in Ghana.

The Asantehene, the King of the Asante Kingdom, made the announcement at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last week during the celebration of ‘Awukude’ when the management, staff and students of Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Apem II paid a courtesy call.

The visit, led by the proprietor, Samuel Owusu King, was to thank the Asantehene for assisting the institution to get recognition from the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and other control bodies to operate as a recognized nursing training institution in the country.

The health institution was established in 2016 and named after the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem II, who was the mother of Asantehene, in her recognition for her exemplary motherly role for Asanteman.

Announcing the visit, the Asantehene said his visit was as results of the school’s ability to acquire all the necessary documents that bind it to operate legally and credentials achieved by its trainees at the various health facilities in the country.

Otumfuo advised the management, staff and the students of the school to desist from activities that have the tendencies of tarnishing its image and Asanteman.

Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem II Nursing Training College, is located at Tafo Nhyiaeso, near the Morro Market in the Tafo is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Allied Health Professional Council (AHPC), National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX), Nursing and Midwifery Council and London School of Nursing.

Programmes ofered by the school include Diploma in Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Health Assistant, and Diploma in Health Care among others.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah