Road Safety campaign: Oli Best honours media institutions, journalists

Oli Best Road Safety Organization (OBR), a non-government organization road safety advocacy group, has honored media institutions and journalists in the Ashanti region for their roles played in championing road safety education.

Personalities honored include the Editor of Otec FM, John Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Editor of the Chronicles newspaper, Sebastian Freku, Acting General Manager of Hello FM, Samson K. Nyamekye.

Media houses also honored are Angel FM, United Television (UTV), Light TV among others.

They were honored with plagues, accompanied with citations.

Addressing the occasion the Board Chairman of the Oli Best Road Safety Organization (OBR), ACP Kwaku Boah called on media practitioners to treat road safety education an issue of urgency to help curb road accidents.

"Make it your project to reduce road accidents in Ashanti region which has high rate of road accidents. Regular road safety education on your networks can help save lives and prevent accidents,” the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Oli Best Road Safety Organization (OBR) Richard Karikari, expressed his profound gratitude to the media houses and Journalists for their supports and called on them not to hesitate to reach for assistance on road safety tips.

"We are very grateful for the support since four years of our operations, although road safety is a collective responsibility, only few media houses and journalists are involved in fight to reduce the canker. I would appeal to other media house to get involve to tackle the menance.

Mr Karikari who held his birthday celebration with the participants said although he held his birthday celebration but that wasn't the organization's purpose of inviting people to the program rather for people to witness what others have been doing to the Oli Best Road Safety Organization.

Source: Ghana/otecmfmghana.com/ Isaac Nsiah Foster