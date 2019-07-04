The 100 Most Influential Personalities from Northern Ghana project launched

Rudder Communications (RudCom) and SavannahNewsOnline.Com have jointly launched a human capital development project that seeks to encourage young people to read the life stories of successful and influential people so as to boost their level of confidence to enable them achieve their goals in life.

Dubbed “The 100 Most Influential Personalities From Northern Ghana” (The 100 MIPs), the project would benefit children in basic and senior high schools as well as those at the tertiary level in the Upper West, Upper East, North East, Northern and Savannah Regions.

“The objective of this project is to use the success stories of successful and influential citizens from Northern Ghana to inspire school children and other young people to dream big.

“The project also seeks to whip up interest in reading amongst children at the basic and senior high school levels so as to enhance their level of literacy. Furthermore, it seeks to ignite the interest in entrepreneurship amongst the youth of Northern Ghana through the inspiring success stories of some of the personalities”, Executive Director of RudCom, Joseph Ziem said in a statement on Tuesday July 2, 2019 during the launch of the project in Tamale.

“We believe this would go a long way to boost the literacy level amongst young people vis-à-vis reading, comprehension and ability to write effectively. Besides, understanding how each of these profiled personalities made it in life, would also boost the level of confidence of young people and enable them to dream of anything they so desire to achieve in life” he said.

According to Mr. Ziem, there are still families and communities in the five regions who have never produced a university or college graduate.

He attributes the lack of university or college graduates in such families and communities to the absence of role models and mentors.

“No one in your family or community has ever been to the university or completed a college of education or nursing. And so a sad situation such as this doesn’t really motivate you as a child to put in your best efforts in school. But if you have siblings who are in the university or college, you are most likely to get inspired or motivated by their success in school or after school, to take your studies serious”, he explained.

Mr. Ziem who is also the Chief Editor of SavannahNewsOnline.Com, said the farthest some children go in terms of acquiring formal education is up to may be Junior High or at best, Senior High School.

“So in order to encourage more young people in the five regions to put in their best efforts in school, we decided to roll out “The 100 MIPs”. The biographies and autobiographies of 100 Northern personalities, both home and abroad, would be published later on in the form of a novel or magazine and distributed to all basic and SHSs as well as public libraries across the various regions”, he emphasized.

RudCom and SavannahNewsOnline.Com have jointly compiled names of some 200 high-profile personalities from different professional, career and social backgrounds. The names will be published on various social media and other news media platforms today so as to give the public the opportunity to vote to elect their favourite 100 most influential personalities out of the 200.

“There are 10 categories. We have Education, Sports, STEM, Agribusiness, Politics & Governance, Health & Wellness, Finance & Entrepreneurship, Media & Law, Arts & Lifestyle as well as Humanitarianism & Diplomacy. Each category has 20 nominees.

“We believe this concept which is solely being spearheaded by RudCom and Savannah News would make a lot of difference in the lives of our younger siblings who are still in school and even those who have completed JHS and SHS. Majority of those in school don’t get that opportunity of having someone who’s ahead of them in life to advise them on what subjects or courses to read in order to help them properly decide on their future profession or career. And we’re certain that the biographies and autobiographies of each of the 100 personalities which would be published later on would greatly influence our younger ones positively to decide which career path to chart, what challenges they are to expect in life and how they can overcome such challenges among others”, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the public voting has already started and expected to end on the midnight of July 31st 2019 at 11:59pm. The public are expected to dial *713*714# to vote for their favourite personalities. Any member of the public can vote as many times as they want for an individual or more nominees.

Politics & Governance

1. Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumiah, Vice President of Ghana

2. John Dramani Mahama, Former President of Ghana

3. Hajia Alimah Mahama, MP for Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency

4. Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, Parliament of Ghana

5. Dr. Hassan Ayariga, Founder & Leader of APC

6. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central Constituency

7. Joseph Kofi Adda, MP for Navrongo Central Constituency

8. Inusah Abdulai Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central Constituency

9. Ambrose Dery, MP for Nandom Constituency

10. Alban Bagbin, MP, Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency

11. Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase Constituency

12. Adam Mutawakilu, MP for Damongo Constituency

13. Martin A.B.K. Amidu, Office of The Special Prosecutor

14. Mariam Iddrisu, Municipal Chief Executive, Sagnarigu

15. Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister

16. Alhaji Boniface Abubakari Saddique, Minister of State

17. Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, Commissioner of CHRAJ

18. Bridgewurche Barchisu Mankiri, Assemblywoman & Traditional Leader

19. Hajia Abibata Shani Zakariah, Deputy CEO, MASLOC

20. Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, CEO, NABCO

Arts & Lifestyle

1. Ahmed Mujahid Bello alias Fancy Gadam, Musician

2. Sherif Abdul Majid alias Maccasio, Musician

3. Emmanuel Samwini alias Samini, Music Icon

4. Noella Wiyaala, Musician

5. Chief Moomen, Poet

6. Joseph Nyaaba, CEO, Joseph Nyaaba Photography

7. Razak Alhassan alias Dj Carlos, Comedian & Radio Presenter

8. Rocky Dawuni, Reggae Icon

9. Moesha Boduong, Actress & Model

10. Abdul Washeed, CEO, TAFTA

11. Mohammed Abdul-Rashid Kawawa alias Kawastone, Music Icon

12. Abubakar Ahmed alias Blakk Rasta, Music Icon & Radio Presenter

13. Don Sigli, Music Icon

14. Mahama Yussif, CEO, Harmony Trends

15. Amadu Sherazu Sonaa, CEO, Sonaa First Class Fashion & Designs

16. Mohammed Sheriff Yamusah alias Sherrif Ghale, Reggae Icon

17. Double Tee, Music Icon

18. Raphius Amigos, Music Icon

19. Jemima Kpelly, Music Icon

20. Gadafi Lansah alias DJ Gadafi, Radio & Club DJ

Media & Law

1. Manasseh Azure Awuni, Author & Investigative Journalist, Multimedia Group

2. Abdul Hayi Moomen, Author & Journalist, GBC

3. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Investigative Journalist

4. Shamima Muslim, Media Consultant & Gender Advocate

5. Stephen Zoure, Chief Editor, Mynewsgh.com

6. Mahama Haruna, General Manager, Nkilgi FM

7. Thomas Naadi, BBC Correspondent

8. Raymond Vuol, Media Promoter & Executive Dir., Countrywise Communications

9. Rev. Kassim Perez, Media Trainer/Editor, RUMNET/Advocate

10. Sulemana Braimah, Press Freedom Advocate, MFWA

11. Ishmael Junuorgh, Chief Editor, Bridge Newspaper

12. Suuk Maxwell, DW Correspondent

13. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Publisher, The Finder Newspapers

14. Listowell Yesu Bukarson, Press Freedom Advocate & CEO, The Press Foundation

15. Samson Lardy Anyenini, Journalist & Lawyer [email protected]

16. Justice William Atuguba, Rtd Supreme Court Justice

17. Thaddeus Sory, Lawyer & Partner at [email protected]

18. Yoni Kulendi, Lawyer & Partner at [email protected]

19. Quddus AL-Quddus, Senior State Attorney, High Court

20. Malik Abass Daabu, Journalist, Multimedia Group

Education

1. Prof. David Millar, Vice Chancellor, Millar Open University

2. Prof. Domwin Dabire Kuupole, Former Vice Chancellor, UCC

3. Prof. Seidu Al-hassan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UDS

4. Prof. Albert Luguterah, Principal, UDS Navrongo Campus

5. Prof. Alhassan Amin, Principal, Wa UDS Campus

6. Prof. Raymond B. Bening, Foundation Vice Chancellor, UDS

7. Prof. Haruna Yakubu, Former Vice Chancellor, UDS

8. Dr. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, UEW

9. Prof. Justice Bawole, Lecturer, UG

10. Dr. Michael Wombeogo, UDS

11. Prof. Avea Nsoh, UEW

12. Dr. Michael Ayamga Adongo, UDS

13. Prof. Francis Atindaana Abantanga, UDS

14. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, GIMPA

15. Prof. Raymond Atuguba, UG

16. Abdallah Ali-Nakyea, UG

17. Alhaji Mohammed Haroon, Northern Regional Dir., GES

18. Prof. Agnes Apusiga Atia, UDS

19. Anna-Maria Fati Paul, CEO, Little Flower Educational Complex

20. Prof. Martin Morgan Tuuli, GIMPA

Finance & Entrepreneurship

1. Alhaji Seidu Agongo, Chairman, Class Media Group

2. Sangu Delle, Chairman, Golden Palm Investments

3. Roger Laari, CEO, Moab Properties

4. Prince Siita Hissan Sofo, Author & CEO, NTV

5. Felicia Konaah Tettey, CEO, Tacorabama Restaurant

6. Emmanuel Akayeti, CEO, Akayet Hotel

7. Kenneth Anewenah, MD, Lesken Enterprise & My Turn

8. Sumaila Mesuna, CEO, Naagamni Oil

9. Michael Bozumbil, Chairman & CEO, Petrosol Ghana

10. Alhaji Abuba Shaibu, Executive Chairman & MD, Nasona Oil

11. Fuseini Wumbei, Chairman & CEO, Mawums

12. Hussein Yushaw Fuzak, CEO, Fuzak Company

13. Vida Kuganab-Lem, CEO, Luxury Restaurant

14. Getty Kunde-Kwellinjam, CEO, SmockyWorld

15. Rashida Saani Nasamu, CEO, I-ZAR Group

16. Ibrahim Mahama, CEO, Engineers & Planners

17. Alhassan Andani, MD/CEO, Stanbic Bank Ghana

18. Alhaji Abdul-Razak Iddrisu, CEO, Sagani TV

19. Alhaji P.K. Gombilla, CEO, Gombilla Pharmaceuticals

20. Alhaji Fuzy, CEO, Sabonkudi Estates

Humanitarianism & Diplomacy

1. Charles Akelyira Abugre, Former CEO, SADA

2. Amidu Ibrahim Tanko, Programmes Director, STAR Ghana Foundation

3. Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Dir., NORSAAC

4. Fati Abigail Alhassan, Executive Dir., WOM

5. Archbishop Philip Naameh, Catholic Archbishop of Tamale

6. Bishop Samuel Aziz Danladi, Founder, CCMI

7. Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, Senior Pastor, Cedar Mountain Chapel

8. Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam

9. Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Founder, FGCI

10. Emmanuel M. Kotin, Executive Dir., ACSC

11. Sheikh Yakubu Abdul-Kareem, Executive Dir., Gub-Katimali

12. Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, United Nations

13. Dr. Emmanuel Bombande, United Nations

14. Badimak Peter Yaro, Executive Dir., BasicNeeds Ghana

15. Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, Executive Dir., GDCA

16. Awal Ahmed Kariama, Executive Dir., RISE Ghana

17. Martin Dery, Executive Dir., ProNet North

18. Malex Alebkiya, Executive Dir., ACDEP

19. Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Dir., Songtaba

20. Rev. Sanatu Nantogma, Executive Dir., Tuma Kavi

Sports

1. Lepowura M.N.D Jawula, Seasoned Football Administrator

2. Mubarak Wakaso, Football Star

3. Alhaji Ahmed Abdul Karim, Founder, King Faisal FC

4. Maestro Abedi Pele, Football Legend

5. André Dede Ayew, Black Stars Captain

6. Jordan Ayew, Football Star

7. Sule Ali Muntari, Football Star

8. Grace A. Bayor, Former Black Queens Captain

9. Sherrifatu Sumaila, Football Star

10. Hamza Mohammed, Former Captain of Black Stars

11. Alhassan Wakaso, Football Star

12. Dr. Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, Owner, Tamale City FC

13. Abdulai Mukarama, The Black Maidens

14. Shilla Alhassan, Football Legend

15. Shilla Illiasu, Football Legend

16. Mohammed Choo, Football Legend

17. Mohammed Gargo, Football Legend

18. Jane Akalachiba Ayieyam, Black Queens

19. Alhaji Karim Sani Mahama alias Karim Star Boy, Football Legend

20. Ernestina Abambila, Football Star

Health & Wellness

1. Dr. Edward Gyader, Former Dean, UDS Medical School

2. Dr. Banabas Gandau, Medical Director, Wa Regional Hospital

3. Dr. Akis Afoko, Consultant Urologist, Tamale Teaching Hospital

4. Dr. David Azaawomya Akolbila, CEO, Tamale Teaching Hospital

5. Hajia Dr. Salamatu Taimako, Plant Medicine Expert

6. Dr. Afisah Yakubu Zakariah, Medical Doctor

7. Dr. Thomas Anaba, CEO, Habana Medical Service

8. Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, President, Superior Medical Centre

9. Dr. Prosper Akanbong, Former CEO, Tamale Teaching Hospital

10. Prof Edmund Mwinnyem Delle, Chairman, Rabito Health Service

11. Dr. Abass Adam, Neurosurgeon, Tamale Teaching Hospital

12. Dr. Jacob Mahama, Dir., Ghana Health Service

13. Cosmos Hassan Alhassan, Retired Nurse & Former Principal, Tamale NMTC

14. Prof. Juventus Benongle Ziem, Lab Scientist, Tamale Teaching Hospital

15. Dr. Evans Nsoh Ayamdoo, Animal Health Expert, MoFA

16. Anthony Sopaal, Nurse & GRNMA N/R Chairman

17. Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, CEO, National Ambulance Service

18. Dr. Emmanuel Kanburi Bidzakin, CEO, Faith Community Hospital

19. Dr. Anthony Basignia, CEO, Bill Laboratories

20. Dr. Thomas Dakurah, Neurosurgeon, Korle-Bu TTH

Agribusiness

1. Wumpini Issahaku, CEO, Wumpini Agrochemicals Limited

2. Deliman Yaro Ruka, CEO, Jamilullah Farm Enterprise

3. Martin Ariku Akudugu, CEO, Ariku Farms

4. Thomas Abanga, CEO, Abanga Farms

5. Charles Atia, CEO, Dream Consult

6. Peter Atibill Awin, Founder & CEO, Cowtribe

7. Abdul Rahaman Tawfic, Big Aja Farms

8. Salma Abdulai, CEO, Amaati Company Ltd

9. Sintaro Mahama, CEO, Tibzaa Integrated Farms

10. Emmanuel Soglizu, CEO, God’s Will Farm

11. Alhaji Iddrisu Salifu, CEO, Iddisal Company Limited

12. Gladys Naabsigna, CEO, Good & Goodness Enterprise

13. Nicholas Apokerah, CEO, PROCOM Limited

14. Saibu Braimah, CEO, Tamanaa Company Limited

15. Baba-Yarful Samuel, Manager, Sambay Enterprise

16. George Dassah, CEO, Dassah Farms & Supplies Limited

17. Yaganoma Baatuolkuu, MD, Wanjo Enterprise

18. Sibeko Hermas Rampa, Director, Rampa Farms & Trading Limited

19. Alhaji Shamsudeen Taimako, CEO, Taimako Mango Plantations

20. Anthionette Mwinbom Delle, CEO, Anndel Shea Butter Ventures

STEM

1. Victor Pul, Pilot & Aerospace Engineer

2. Prof. Felix Abagale, Dean, Engineering School, UDS

3. Dr. Emmanuel Abeere-Inga, NDA

4. Dr. Vincent Nofong, Data Scientist & Lecturer, UMaT

5. Dr. Abdulai Baba Salifu, Research Scientist

6. Deborah Kanubala, Co-founder, Data Scientist & WPSYG

7. Dr. Clifford Braimah, Engineer & MD, GWCL

8. Moses Bukari Mabengba, Mathematician & Former Lecturer, UEW

9. Dr. Roger Kanton, Research Scientist, SARI

10. Jacob Avogo, Innovator

11. Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, Agronomist

12. Alima Bawah, Innovator & Co-founder, Cowtribe

13. Prof. Methodius Tuuli, OBSGYN, Indiana University Medical School

14. Dr. Fred McBagonluri, Inventor & President, Academic City College

15. Alexander Bogne Bewong, CEO, Gella Electrolex

16. Emmanuel Kaningen, Mining Engineer

17. Roland Agambire, Innovator & Chairman, Rlg Communications

18. Arnold Mashud, Techpreneur & Lecturer, TaTU

19. Prof. Gordon Akanzuwine Awandare, BCMB, UG

20. Catherine Kuupol, Metallurgist & Manager, Goldfields Ghana