Ejisu: 2 Arrested Over Gang Raping At Donyina

Kwaso Police have picked up two young men believed to take part in an alleged Gang rape of a teenager at Donyina in the Ejisu Municipal of Ashanti region.

The alleged rape victim who is SHS one student of Oman RC at Ahomabenase in the Bosomtwe district was said to attending a wake keeping at Donyina where unfortunately she met her ordeal.

The two are currently in the juvenile cells at the Kumasi Central Police Service, where the case has been transferred to, and pending further investigation.

A source close to Otec News indicates that one of the two picked up by the Police, Christian Nyarko is a student of Ejisu Secondary Technical Senior High (Ejisu Sec Tech) while Raymond Ofori, has completed SHS.

Sarfo and two other suspects are at large as Police mount search for them.

Speaking to Otec News’ reporter Isaac Nsiah Foster, the Assembly Member for the Donyina Electoral Area, Hon. Clement Amankwa disclosed that the victim is a fiance to one of suspect, but refused to mention the, citing security reasons.

He said the victim’s fiancé after a dance at the wake keeping took her to place and had sex with her, and the other four persons, believed to be friends of the victim’s fiancé forcibly had sex with her in turns.

