01.07.2019 Feature Article

Let us honour our deceased progenitors by building a better Ghana – Vincent L. K. Djokoto

By Data Politico
President of the Ghana Youth Conference, Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, has challenged all Ghanaian citizens, both at home and abroad, to labour for the greater good of Ghana, on the occasion of Republic Day.

The suave social activist and member of the Tɛngɛ Dzokoto Royal Family of Anyako, on his Facebook page, said: “Happy 59th Republic Day Ghana. We can honour our deceased progenitors, who toiled for the sovereignty of this nation, by working hard to build a great Republic.”

On 1 July 1960, Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana proclaimed a republic and became its first president.

