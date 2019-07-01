Distortion of Ghana History Sad Moment --Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has expressed disappointment over the attempt of theNewPatriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo to have replaced the Republic Day, with what he termed "questionable Aug. 4 founders' Day"

According to the former President, reducing the 1st July as holiday to a commemorative day, is simply to discredit the effort 59 years ago, that made Ghana become a Republic and acquired true political independence from the shackles of colonialism

Until today, 1st July has always been a public statutory holiday observed by the country to signify the attainment of Ghana’s republican status.

But this year which marks the 59th-anniversary of the attainment of Ghana’s republican status has been degrades to a commemorative Day.

However, in a message to observe the day, former President Mahama expressed sad at which Ghana has relegated such an important dayin the history of the country and accused President Akufo-Addo of attempting to rewrite Ghana’s history.

Part of his message reads, “59 years ago, our beloved Ghana became a Republic and acquired true political independence from the shackles of colonialism.

“As a result, we reclaimed for ourselves true political sovereignty. We entrenched equality before the law and emphasised that the people of Ghana shall be the ultimate source of all political power.

“On this memorable day, I congratulate all senior citizens for the significant sacrifices they have made over the decades in nurturing our dear nation to this current stage.

“I, also, salute our forebears who fought to establish Ghana's name in history as the Black Star of Africa and the ‘Beacon of Hope’ for African liberation and integration.

“Sadly, this significant page in our history has been revised by the Akufo-Addo administration through the recent Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 989).

“By this act, the NPP government has expunged Republic Day, also commemorated as 'Senior Citizens Day' from the list of public holidays and replaced it with a questionable founders’ day holiday on August 4th.

“As we reflect on the deeper undercurrents of our present political and economic challenges, let us dedicate ourselves to the patriotic and nationalistic ideals that led to the creation of our dear nation as a Republic, and await the vindication of the true history of our country, Ghana.

“Once again, happy 59th Republic Day!

“Happy Senior Citizens Day