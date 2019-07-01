Standard Chartered Bank Emerges Digital Bank Of The Year

Accra: Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, has for the second consecutive year been named the Digital Bank of the Year at the Ghana Information and Technology Awards (GITTA). This is an affirmation of the Bank's leading role in digitisation. In 2015 the Bank increased investment in digital platforms to meet its client needs through an enhanced end-to-end digital offering, with best-in-class digital products and services.

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered launched a full Digital Bank on mobile - Standard Chartered Mobile (SC Mobile) fulfilling the Bank's determination to provide the best digital lifestyle for its clients. The Bank's digital services are available by downloading the SC Mobile App. New clients can open a bank account and provide all verification documents by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process. Debit cards will be delivered to the client via Ghana Post making it a complete digital on-boarding process without clients interfacing with a branch. Clients can access several services on the mobile app including online investment profiling.

The Bank also provides digital solutions to corporate and businesses. The Straigt2Bank digital platform from Standard Chartered offers corporate bodies and businesses a comprehensive suite of electronic channels – a working capital platform providing clients with greater operational efficiency, security and control over their transactions and processes.

The Bank also took away three additional awards including Best Mobile Banking App of the Year, Africa Digital Banking of the Year and Digital Banking Team of the Year. Commenting on the awards, Mansa Nettey CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, thanked the Bank's clients for their loyalty and constant feedback aimed at improving the operations of the Bank. She said “ We continue to focus on our clients and continuously invest and employ innovating ways to make banking for our clients simple, easy and convenient. We will continue to listen and collaborate with our clients particularly in an industry where institutions and consumers are increasingly adopting and depending on digital technology to run their businesses and lives”.

These awards affirm the Bank's commitment to delivering easy and convenient banking to clients and leading the way in digitisation in Ghana. The Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards is held annually and recognises excellence and innovation in the ICT and telecommunications sector.

About Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited is Ghana's premier bank established in 1896. We are part of a leading international banking group, with presence in more than 60 of the world's most dynamic markets.

Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity. Our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

The Bank is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and has been one of the leading stocks over a sustained period.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit www.sc.com/gh

Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Standard Chartered Ghana Limited on Facebook.com/StandardCharteredGH