YearofReturn : Gov't slashes visa fee from $150 to $75 dollars

The government has slashed the cost of visa acquisition on arrival in Ghana from $150 to $75 dollars as part of the ‘Year of Return’ programme which aims to attract diasporan Ghanaians and Africans as well as people of African descent in the diaspora back home to Ghana.

2019 has been earmarked as the ‘Year of Return' is a major landmark marketing campaign targeting the African-American and Diaspora market to mark 400 years of the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown Virginia during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the launch of the campaign said: “Under my leadership, Ghana will continue to ensure that our hard-won pan-African reputation is not lost. Making Ghana the focus of activities to commemorate the landing of the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies in North America is, therefore, a huge opportunity to entrench Ghana’s leadership.”

Some notable diasporans of Ghanaian descent such as WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Idris Elba and Boris Codjoe have visited the country.

Additionally, African-American musician Jidenna and actress Rosario Dawson, have also been to Ghana.

A lot of activities have been earmarked for the Year or Return such as the Black History Month with the African-American Association of Ghana, Back2Africa Festival, Ghana Independence Day Celebration, the pan-African Student Summit, JaGha Reggae Festival and Heritage Paragliding Festival in Kwahu.

Others are Black Prophet Homecoming Celebration, PANAFEST, GOD BOX Spiritual Pilgrimage, Chale Wote, Afrochella, among others.

The Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture are working in partnership with the Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Jubilee House, the pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (Panafest) Foundation and The Adinkra Group to steer the year-long Year of Return celebrations.