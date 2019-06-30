How To Use The Tongue Constructively

The Healing tongue: “Reckless words pierce like a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing” (Proverbs 12:18).

The Gentle tongue: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1).

The Cheerful tongue: “An anxious heart weighs a man down, but a kind word cheers him up” (Proverbs 12:25).

The Discerning tongue: “A man of knowledge uses words with restraint, and a man of understanding is even-tempered. Even a fool is thought to be wise if he keeps silent and discerning if he holds his tongue” (Proverbs 17:27-28).

The Controlled Tongue: “When words are many, sin is not absent, but he who holds his tongue is wise” (Proverbs 10:19).

A Hungarian proverb states, “It takes a brilliant man to say more than the man who is silent.”

Billy Graham said, “Pray that God will help you to use your tongue to heal rather than to hurt people.”

Under the control of the flesh, the tongue can only be a destructive instrument of the enemy. With the Spirit’s control, the tongue can be an agent of kindness, healing, and peace.

CONTENTMENT

“A contented spirit is the sweetness of existence” (Anonymous).

MISSION AND EVANGELISM

Abraham Lincoln said, “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves and, under a just God cannot long retain it.”

This truth has a mighty application to Christian Missions and Evangelism. Churches and Christians who deny the Gospel freedom to others deserve it not for themselves, and, under a just God, cannot long to retain it. “There is one who withholds what is justly due and yet results only in want” (Proverbs 11:24) Quoted in Maxwell, Abandoned to Christ.

SORROW INTO SYMPHONIES

William Cowper knew what it was like to have sunlight and hope eclipsed by despair. He tried to end it all one bleak morning by swallowing poison. His suicide attempt failed. He then went to the Thames River intending to hurl himself over the bridge and was “strangely restrained.” The next morning, he fell on a sharp knife—and broke the blade. Failing in these attempts, he tried to hang himself but was found, taken down unconscious, and revived. Later, he picked up a Bible and began to read the Book of Romans. It was then Cowper finally met the God of the storms and night seasons, submitting to the One who had pursued him through so many desolate days and dreary nights.

From out of the whirlwinds of experiences, he sat down and recorded with these familiar words, his summary of the Lord’s dealings: “God moves in a mysterious way His wonders to perform; He plants His foot steep in the sea and rides upon the storm.”

Before the winds that blew do cease, Teach me to dwell within Thy calm; Before the pain has passed in peace, Give me, my God, to sing a Psalm. Let me not lose the chance to prove the fullness of enabling love (Amy Carmichael, a Missionary to India sang this song (Quoted in Portraits of Perseverance).

HOPE FOR THE HURTING

Doug Sparks wrote about the griefs we encounter: “If you don’t have one now, you will. If you long enough, there will come a time when you have to keep going even though your heart is pierced through.”

THE WORLD WORTHLESS PENNY

A little child playing one day with a very valuable vase put his hand into it and could not withdraw it. His father too tried his best to get the little boy’s hand, but all in vain. They were thinking of breaking the vase when the father said, “Now, my son, make one more try. Open your hands and hold your fingers out straight as you see me doing, and then pull.” To their astonishment, the little fellow said, “O no, father. I couldn’t pull my fingers out like that, because if I did I would drop my penny.”

Smile, if you would—but thousands of us are like that little boy, so busy holding on to the world’s worthless penny that we cannot accept liberation. I beg you to drop that trifle in your heart. Surrender! Let, go and let God have His own way in your life Billy Graham, Unto the Hills).

STEWARDSHIP OF MONEY

Tell me what you think about money, and I can tell you what you think about God, for these two are closely related. A man’s heart is closer to his wallet than almost anything else (Billy Graham).

DEATH SENTENCE (2 CORINTHIANS 1:8-11)

The same everlasting Father who cares for today will take care of you tomorrow and every day. Either He will shield you from suffering, or He will give you the strength to bear it. Be at peace, then, and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations (Francis De Sales).

EXPOSING SATAN’S LIES

Satan will use any approach to keep us from experiencing the full measure of God’s riches. Any error, no matter how small or great, will do. He works through the current world philosophies, through Bible verses taken out of context, through charismatic personalities who “sound” so right and sincere. No method is overlooked in Satan’s attempt to mislead the chosen of God.

Satan says, Seek success at any price. God says, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and all these things shall be added to you” (Matt. 6:33 NASB). Satan says, seek riches at any cost. God says, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth . . . But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven” (Matt. 6:19-20). Satan says, Be popular; push ahead. God says, “if anyone wishes to come to after Me, let him deny himself . . . (Matt. 16:24). Satan says, If you don’t look after yourself, no one else will. God helps those who help themselves. God says, “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind let each of you regard one another as more important than himself” (Philippians 2:3-4). Satan says I can’t be happy unless I am married (or I can’t be happy unless I am single). God says, “I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am” (Philippians 4:11).

THE SECOND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST

He came out of Bethlehem “to put away sin by the sacrifice of Himself (Hebrews 9:26). He will come out of Jerusalem to rule and reign, bringing salvation and deliverance to His chosen ones. At His first coming He was rejected by His own (John 1:11). At His second coming, He will be recognized as the One whom they have pierced (Rev. 1:7). He will be acknowledged “King of Kings and Lord of lords” (Rev. 19:16).

Have you received Him or have you rejected Jesus Christ? It will be too late for you when He comes unless you have already said yes to Him.