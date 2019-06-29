NDC does not want this country to invest in Education - NPP’s Kofi Ameyaw

Kofi Ameyaw

Head of information for Ghana’s permanent mission to the UN, Kofi Ameyaw has accused the NDC of not caring about the future of our country insisting that the Nana Addo led administration's investment into the free SHS program worries them.

The NDC since the inception of the Free SHS program have questioned the source of funding of the NPP’s flagship program.

Mr. Ameyaw who was reacting to a statement by the NDC’s Nasiru Mohammed who accused the NPP of investing all the country’s money into the Free SHS program said the NDC does not care about the future of the country hence the reason why they are always complaining.

“The NDC does not want this country to invest in education but we must not forget that all the western countries are where they’re because of the investment they have made in education.” He said on UTV’s Adekye Nsoroma

According to him, even though the NDC had funds at their disposal when they were in power, they struggled to pay salaries of teachers and other government workers.

Concluding, Mr Ameyaw stated that all countries that have strived made investments into the education sector so its nothing new if President Akufo-Addo is doing same to ensure that this country has a great future.

He further called on well to do Ghanaians to invest in the free SHS program.

Source: Saltfmonline.com