Deputy Volta Regional Minister Visits Some Selected Limited Registration Centers Across Volta Region

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister; Hon. Rev. Johnson Avuletey visited various Limited Registration Centers across Volta Region to monitor the ongoing registration exercise and to acquaint himself with electoral issues at hand.

Hon. Rev. Johnson Avuletey’s visitation is to augment the already laid down plans and strategies put in place by the Regional Chairman; Mr. Makafui Woanya and his team including the constituency Chairmen and their executives to ensure the citizenry keep to due process and procedures within the limited registration exercise.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister encountered some few challenges at some registration centers especially in the Ketu South District where Hon. Rev. Johnson Avuletey placated the situation and encouraged all to get involved to ensure the norms are adhered to.

Hon. Rev. Johnson Avuletey engaged a section of already registered voters at various centers to assure them of government’s commitment to their development.

He also took the opportunity to encourage the Electoral Commission staff to ensure and protect the credibility of Ghana’s voter register and as well reminded them of their responsibility to the state

Hon. Johnson Avuletey was satisfied with all other processes at the centers attended

Story by *JAY*