Tain Nadmo Officers Receives Trainning In Disaster Management And Prevention

As part of the activities line up to equip staff of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to be able to deliver on their mandate of disaster prevention and management in the Tain District of the Bono region, in-service training programme has been organized for six zonal coordinators and other staff of the organization to that effect.

The programme was aimed at equipping the officers the requisite knowledge on disaster prevention and management as well as the operations of the Organisation.

Mr. Oppong Andrews, the District Director in brief remarks urged the participants to take the training seriously to help them execute their duties effectively and efficiently as the organization works towards building a disaster resilient nation.

He was hopeful that the training will enable the officers to be more proactive in fighting disasters in the area.

Mr. Atta Yeboah, the regional director in charge of Operations tasked the officers to continue educating and creating awareness on disaster-related issues in order to change people’s perception on matters relating to disaster management.

He emphasized on the need to identify, map up hazards and monitor the hazards for early detection of possible disasters and take proactive measures to mitigate disaster.