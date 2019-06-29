Black Stars in usual “jama” session ahead of Cameroon cracker

Ahead of their crucial game against African Cup of Nations holders, the Black Stars of Ghana returned to their spirited and lively mood by adding some ‘jama’ sessions to their training routine Friday night.

Cameroon are poised to add to their tally after winning 2 times consecutively in previous meetings with Ghana. National legend Samuel Eto’o visited the team’s camp to ensure that lions geared up to the task. Coach Clarence Seedorf has also maintained that his team will go hard on the Black Stars in order to seal their early qualification to the next stage having already accrued 3 points.

But Ghana’s Coach Kwesi appear is unperturbed and is confident his boys will step up to spoil the party for the defending champions despite their shambolic opener against Benin.

He’s expected to make some changes in the midfield and defence after losing a man through a red card