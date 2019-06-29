Andre Ayew returns to Black Stars training ahead of decisive Cameroon match

Ghana have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s titanic clash against Cameroon following the return of injured Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

The 29 year old took part in the team’s final training session on Friday – boosting his chances of playing against the Indomitable Lions tomorrow.

Ayew picked up a knock during their 2-2 stalemate with Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday.

He missed back to back training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday after visiting a specialist for examination but has made a timely recovery ahead of the crunch tie.

In principle, Andre Ayew is expected to receive the medical OK for the must win game against the defending Champions, but his selection will ultimately depend on Coach Kwesi Appiah.

Ghana are currently third in Group F sharing the same point with Benin with Cameroon leading with three points while Guinea-Bissau lie at the bottom, pointless.