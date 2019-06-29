Sanitation: Minister donates 1000 litter bins to the Ashanti Region

As part of efforts to keep Ghana clean, the government through the Ministry of Sanitation and water Resources presented 1000 litter bins to the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

Presenting the litter bins, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Hon. Cecelia Abenaa Dapaa said Ghanaians will soon have no excuse to litter as the government has rolled out over 20,000 litter bins to be shared among the 16 regions in the country.

Hon Abena Dapaah, described as ‘completely unacceptable the situation where indiscriminate littering, defecation and urination have become a norm in Ghana’.

She said the poor sanitation attitude needed to radically change since it impacted on so many segments of the economy and cost the nation money, time and pain.

Hon Abena Dapaah expressed surprise when one recalls how overnight, the once law-abiding Ghanaian have become recalcitrant and has developed poor attitude towards the environment.

She said “This bad attitude has led to numerous diseases and conditions, with attendant traumatic consequences with women and children bearing most of this burden.

She reiterated the need for a total commitment of everyone to avoid the senseless deaths through sanitation related diseases and urged the NGO to continue supporting, empowering and educating the youth on environmental issues.

Receiving the bins, the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah commended President Akuffo Addo and the Sanitation ministry for their efforts in making sure that Ghana is kept clean.

He called on the media and the public to support the government's agenda to keep the country.

The Ashanti Regional Minister emphasized that the provision of litter bins at vintage points in the region will not only ensure a cleaner environment but will reduce the cost of managing waste as well. He again warned individuals who litter that KMA will use its bylaws to punish any culprit who will be caught in the act.

