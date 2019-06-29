Community Mining Registration Begins In Akrofuom

Thousands of people have thronged the Akrofuom District Assembly in the Ashanti Region to register for the Community Mining Programme of the Government.

The registration is the first step of the Presidential Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Inter-Ministerial on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and the Minerals Commission’s bid to kick-start the Community Mining Programme introduced by the Government to give portions of mining concessions to local people living in and around the Mining Regions in the country.

The registrants consist of people who were trained in the sustainable mining course at the University of Mines and Technology and even those who have not trained.

In an interview with the District Chief Executive, Hon Maurice Jonas Woode said the exercise will really be of benefit to many people in the district who were rendered jobless after the government placed a ban on illegal mining (galamsay) some time ago.

He added that the exercise will also afford the Government and the Assembly the right to check the activities of the operators in order not to destroy the water bodies which was the main reason why the galamsay was banned.

Hon. Woode also expressed optimism that when the community mining begins, it will also increase the revenue generation of the Assembly which will eventually bring in more development in the district.

Some of the registrants were also grateful to the government for granting them the opportunity to be part of the Community Mining Programme since they do not have the machines to go in to large scale mining.

They added that they will ensure that this time around, the water bodies are not destroyed.

As at the time of going to press, over 1,000 people in the district have registered to be part of the community mining in the district.

Source: Francis Andoh (ISD)

Akrofuom