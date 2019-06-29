Piaseman Association of USA Meets in Joppa, Maryland

Piaseman Association of USA (PASUSA) will celebrate its 2nd Biennial Convention this weekend, June 29 – 30, 2019 at the Joppa Magnolia Banquet Hall, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085 from 8:00 PM – 12 Midnight.

PASUSA is a non-profit association of Piase residents now living in the United States. The Association, among other things, seeks to foster unity, friendship and collaboration among its members and also to support the socio-economic development of Piase in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti, Ghana.

Past initiatives to benefit Piase have included PASUSA’s contribution of medical supplies, critical pharmaceuticals and solar power to the community’s health center. Two weeks ago, the Association completed and handed over to the center a modern sanitary restroom facility at a cost of $8,924.00.

PASUSA’s 2019 Convention will focus on raising funds to provide better education access to Piase children. Currently, the Kumasi Technical University has begun a new campus at Piase and qualified children of Piase can access full scholarships to the University. However, like most rural schools, the children encounter several challenges when transitioning from the Junior High to Senior High Schools. To assist in addressing some of these challenges, PASUSA has begun providing reading and mentorship programs to the students and providing incentives and partnership programs with the teachers.

Also the Association, under the able leadership of its President, George Adusei-Bonsu (aka Kwame Piesie), intends to equip Piase schools with computers and internet access before the year ends.

On Saturday morning (June 29), members of PASUSA will gather for a meeting and socialization at the Joppa Magnolia Banquet Hall from 8:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. before the Convention’s evening program begins. The dinner and dance will be exactly that. Good food, good company, and lots of music will be showcased. Admission is free but generous contributions and sale of raffle tickets will be accepted to support PASUSA’s charitable cause.

The 2019 PASUSA Convention is expected to attract over two hundred Piase citizens and well-wishers from Ghana, Canada, England, France, Norway, Germany and Italy.

For more information, please contact the Convention Committee: Albert Ata-Poku Adusei (571-299-0147), Augustine Adu Asare (470-295-7072), Daniel Oduro Asuming (443) 760-6656, Nana Kingsley Kumi Poku (443) 910-7216, or Cecilia Kwakye 301) 728-9307.