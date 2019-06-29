How NPP Won Election 2016 is Hereby Revealed

I really wonder as to what extent the numerous so-called Ghanaian prophets would like to go to make a mockery of themselves by their fame-seeking and exploitative predictions and claims.

One Prophet Kwabena Tawiah of The Church of Rabbi in Accra is making a claim that the success of NPP in Election 2016 was solely dependent on him. Without him, the NPP would never have come to power. Subsequently, he is threatening NPP with defeat in Election 2020 should His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not hurry to his knees to express his gratitude to him for assisting the NPP win Election 2016. All that he has to say about what he did for NPP could be heard from his own mouth in the recorded video below.

I don’t believe all that he has said one bit. However, I am not disputing the fact that he did help in a way since at least, he might have cast his one vote for NPP or persuaded his Church members to vote NPP. As every little helps with the little drops of water making the mighty ocean, I shall say thank you to him. Nonetheless, I find his threats empty boasting by a desperate fame-seeking person. As a Christian, if he indeed is, does Jesus not say in Matthew 6:1 that “When you do good deeds, don't try to show off. If you do, you won't get a reward from your Father in heaven”? Why is he announcing what he had done if indeed he had, which of course is not true, to the whole world?

If anyone from the NPP did go to him for any help, I shall advise whoever the persons were, to go back to at least say thank you to him. Whoever went to him did believe that he could assist him/her in one way or the other. Why not go to express your gratitude to him once you have succeeded in whatever you sought from him and from the entire Ghanaian electorates but have rather ignored him as though, you never knew him? I can see that it is out of bitterness emanating from the total neglect of him by NPP who in desperation to win the election did run to his knees for help.

From Luke 17:12-19 as hereby reproduced for the sake of easy accessibility by those who may not have a bible handy. It is just common sense to return to say thank you to the person you approach with a request if what you are seeking as assisted by him/her does materialise. Therefore, it is obligatory upon those from NPP that approached him for whatever help to go back to say, sorry and thank you to him.

12 As he was going into a village, ten men who had leprosy met him. They stood at a distance 13 and called out in a loud voice, “Jesus, Master, have pity on us!” 14 When he saw them, he said, “Go, show yourselves to the priests.” And as they went, they were cleansed. 15 One of them, when he saw he was healed, came back, praising God in a loud voice. 16 He threw himself at Jesus’ feet and thanked him—and he was a Samaritan. 17 Jesus asked, “Were not all ten cleansed? Where are the other nine? 18 Has no one returned to give praise to God except this foreigner?” 19 Then he said to him, “Rise and go; your faith has made you well.”

For the further attention of Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, I refer him to Matthew 8:4 which says, “And Jesus said to him, "See that you tell no one; but go, show yourself to the priest and present the offering that Moses commanded, as a testimony to them."

Why was the leper advised by Jesus not to tell anyone after Jesus had healed him? Why did he not need any publicity but Ghanaian pastors and prophets though claim to follow the footsteps of Jesus, are infatuated with publicising their deeds for the whole world to know they are capable of this or that?

Finally, let Prophet Kwabena Tawiah understand that it wasn’t him alone that made it possible for NPP to come to power. It was all those that God touched their hearts to vote for the NPP and then presidential-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. God had ordained Nana Addo to come to power hence using many people to play part, or to play specific roles, to realise His objective for Nana Addo.

Many a Ghanaian was fed up with the corruption, lawlessness and practice of selective justice that former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC were perpetrating and perpetuating. Therefore, they turned up in their overwhelming numbers to vote for Nana Addo and the NPP. What a third time lucky that most of us aware of God’s plans for Nana Addo had predicted!

Not even Kennedy Agyapong (Hon) who is known to have spent a lot of money and made the necessary arrangements to ensure that no one stole ballot boxes on the polling day will claim that he alone helped to bring NPP to power. Nobody did single-handedly bring NPP to power but the collective work of all Ghanaians as inspired by God.

While God had his plans, Mahama was doing Husain Bolt in the hope that he had won the election already. Many in NDC were saying they had won the election already and that going to the polls was just a formality. They fully trusted in their rigging machine set up but as man proposes and God disposes, their plans were negated and with their dreams shattered by God. Hence the election results that came out on Wednesday, 7 December 2016.

