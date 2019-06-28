CPP holds 3-day National Prayer and Fasting to mark Republic Day

The Convention People's Party, CPP has invited Ghanaians to a 3-day National Prayer and Fasting to mark Republic Day on Monday, July 1, 2019. A statement issued by the party and signed by the acting general secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh Junior said the prayer and fasting will start from July 1 and end on July 3, 2019.

The statement said the call is part of a year-long 70th anniversary and rebirth of the party that led Ghana into being and that the exercise of faith is in line with the nation’s secularity and unitary agenda of building a robust and cohesive nation.

It enjoined every Ghanaian to “undertake the prayer and fast according to the dictates of their faith; Christian, Islam, African Traditional Religion as well as all other faiths.

“Ghana's founding Party wishes Ghanaians a happy Republic Day and invites all to lead lives befitting the Hope and objects of the achievement of this day in the life of the nation - of sincerity, hard work and God-fearing. Ghana is a beautiful country bountifully endowed humanly and materially. Let us make her great and strong. God bless our homeland Ghana.”

Parliament only recently passed the Public Holidays Amendment Bill to make July 1 only a commemorative Republic Day. Similarly affected was May 25, African Union Day, which like the Republic Day, were marked with holidays.

Instead, January 7, has become known as Constitutional day and declared a public holiday to mark the coming into force of the 1992 Fourth Republic Constitution.

Long live the Republic of Ghana, Long live!

James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr Ag. General Secretary