Columbia Asia Hospitals felicitated At The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands 2019

Columbia Asia Hospitals, one of the leading super-speciality hospital in India has been felicitated at the prestigious ‘The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands 2019’ by Shri Siddharth Nath Singh, Honourable Minister for Medical and Health, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Nafisa Ali, Indian Actress & Social Activist.

A survey was conducted through an interview method across 11 cities across India, with over 9000 respondents comprising of consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, hospital stakeholders (employees and staff members).

criteria for consideration as a Best Healthcare Brand 2019 was based on Innovation in Health care, Infrastructure, Healthcare standards adopted, Overall awareness and perception, Level of communication and transparency, etc. On basis of an extensive research Columbia Asia was chosen as one of the Best Healthcare Brands of 2019.

Speaking about the occasion, Dr Nandakumar Jairam, CEO, Chairman & Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia Hospitals said, “It is a great honour to be recognised and felicitated in such an august gathering. It is overwhelming for all of us at Columbia Asia, it is the outcome of our dedication towards providing best healthcare services and constantly reinventing ourselves and using technology to reach out to our customers and serve them better. Our belief in integrity, ethics and transparency at every level has given us recognition in the industry.”

The Best Brands Initiative of The Economic Times commenced in the year 2014 and is backed by thorough research and study conducted through a detailed market research. The event invited active participation of professional from the healthcare sector including doctors, surgeons, govt. representatives, healthcare services providers, hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, insurance providers, consultants and financial institutions.