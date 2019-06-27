Modern Ghana logo

27.06.2019 Opinion

Let's Support NACAG!

By Ebenezer Zor

I was glad when I read from the news portals about the new, well thought and credible group for ministers of the gospel all over Ghana called National Clergy Association of Ghana (NACAG).

The association spearheaded by the Executive director doubling as the Presiding leader of Miracle Rock Church Int, Bishop Dr Charles Abban, was launched some few months ago to promote networking in a Godly manner to the benefit of our entire society.

I must say that other Christian bodies are doing well. But NACAG has come at the right time looking at current situations or involvements of some men and women of God to the detrimental of the body of Christ.

I believe NACAG will go far with its aims and aspirations. So therefore as a minister of the gospel ordained, going through the process or want to be ordained let's support this course.

I think the Executive Director of the association, Bishop Dr Charles Abban has taken a step in the right direction. It is indeed a good course for all men and women of God to be part of.

