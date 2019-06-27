Modern Ghana logo

[Video] Ghanaian Slay Queen Sets Bible Ablaze To Test God’s Power

By Staff Writer
A viral video of a Ghanaian young lady is spotted in a video pouring a flammable liquid on a Bible and setting fire to it.

She is also heard saying that whoever said the Bible is resistant to fire, she will burn it to prove that it has no power in it.

The video has triggered fury among some social media users, with some cursing the lady, while others seeking God’s mercy upon her for the possible repercussions.

It is however not immediately verifiable if the book she is seen setting fire to is really a Bible.

Watch the video below and judge if the book being burnt is indeed a Bible:

