Akufo-Addo Security Guards Assault Kintampo North NDC Youth Patron

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kintampo North and South wing has expressed disdain over assault on its youth patron for Kintampo North, Mr. Banachigah Abdul Hamid by some security guards of the President over the weekend.

There were reports that the Army Escort that led the President Akufo-Addo's convoy has assaulted Mr. Hamid, a known NDC activist in Kintampo and smashed his windscreen whiles on a business trip with his 3year old son in the car.

Reports say, armed military men surrounded the NDC activist with three V8 land cruisers after parking on the outer lane upon spotting the President’s envoy.

The incidents occurred when the president was traveling with a host of ministers of state to Paga over the weekend for the burial rites of the late T. K Tedam.

In a statement released, they condemned in no uncertain terms the violent and unprovoked attack meted out on Mr. Hamid, describing it as 'primitive and disgraceful' to the President Akufo-Addo.

The release issued by the Communications Officer of Kintampo South, Mathew Atanga, expressed worry over the rampant military attack on citizens with whom taxes pays their remuneration.

According to him, the President has demonstrated his unwillingness to punish these “unprofessional men in uniform." adding that, “the President’s lackadaisical attitude in punishing these bad nuts in our security forces have emboldened them to visit mayhem on innocent civilians.”

The Kintampo North and South wing of the NDC called on the President and the Chief of Defense Staff to as a matter of urgency take appropriate steps to thoroughly investigate the matter to the latter.