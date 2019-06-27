Prince Sadat Jabs Valerie Sawyerr Over Asomdwee Park Comment

Prince Sadat

Research Assistant at the Campaign Fund Raising Office of H. E. Nana Akufo Addo and Press & Media Aide to Alhaji Short, Prince Anuwar-Sadat Amadu has taken on former Deputy Chief of Staff and Presidential Advisor, Dr. Valeria Sawyerr for what he describes as her irresponsible statement on the maintenance of the Asomdwee Park.

His call was a Rejoinder to the story on www.ghanaweb.com on the title “Let NDC maintain Asomdwee Park if you can’t – Valerie Sawyerr to Government”

He shared his taught on the issue on his Facebook Wall.

Below is his full statement on Facebook:

RE: L et NDC maintain Asomdwee Park if you can’t – Valerie Sawyerr to Government

Opinions alter, manners change, creed's rise and fall, but the moral law is written on the tablets of eternity.

If not for democracy, I’m sure the NDC, John Mahama and his cronies wouldn’t have had the voice enough to talk of any form of wrongs in this nation and worst even seeking a mandate to correct them. As a Chinese proverb said “those who cause the problems can’t solve them”.

But Dr. Valerie Sawyerr today still has her voice because the moral laws aren’t well adhered to. In preserving what is cherished, we must have a well laid plan to keep it maintained and if only Dr. Sawyerr saw the Asomdwe park that important, such plans would have been laid.

As Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Adviser and Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit to former president John Mahama, what did you do about Asomdwe park? Tell Ghanaians the security and maintenance mechanisms you advised former president John Mahama to put in place that have been derailed by the NPP within two years?

Your incompetence in managing Ghana's economy was exacerbated by your failure to put in place any mechanism to safeguard the mortal remains of our former president and one of your very own. What has been the contributions of you and the NDC government on the morality you are preaching today because as Erwin Sylvanus said, “Morality is easily preached with a full stomach” and so you could have been heard much louder when your “Create, Loot and Share” government fed you well.

Within two years in opposition you have suddenly become “competent” enough to make suggestions on how to manage Asomdwe park when you failed to do so as Deputy Chief of Staff and Presidential Advisor. The time you and the NDC party spent to plan covert and overt operations, kidnappings, insecurity etc could have been used to clean up Asomdwe park.

NPP is competently fixing your economic mess including the Asomdwe park hence the least needed from the NDC is silence and observation.

I am challenging you, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr to tell Ghanaians the security and maintenance mechanisms you put in place five years after the death of our beloved president under your watch.

The NDC and John Mahama together with his former appointees and cronies should bow their heads in shame and stop blaming the Akufo Addo's government which is taking steps to renovate the place to safeguard the integrity of our humble former President John Evans Atta Mills.

It is good to speak yet better to keep quiet if you do not have anything constructive to say. The reason for which Ghanaians gave the NDC a knock out was because they failed woefully. The NPP was brought to fix what you mismanaged and that is exactly what we are doing as a government.

It is easy to destroy than to fix, the reason the 8years mess of the NDC can’t easily be fixed by this 30months old government.

Let the NDC maintain its own differences by listening to themselves as their founder Jerry John Rawlings requested of them and allow the government to maintain what it has been voted to maintain and build on.

By: Prince Anuwar-Sadat Amadu

Email: [email protected]