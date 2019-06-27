B/A Musicians Should Not Engage Themselves In Any unnecessary ‘Beef’

I have been following conversations and plans by some individuals trying to fuel a ‘beef’ among musicians in the Ahafo and Bono regions.

I think it isn’t worth it. In fact, it is not necessary at the moment. The fact that some musicians are riding on that and having all the attention doesn’t mean you can also make it.

Collaborations between these musicians and Accra-based artistes which are up to par are not enjoying massive airplay in our own jurisdiction or backyard…and you want them beefing?

How many media outlets or personalities are ready to support such unnecessary beef? Let’s focus on the positive stuff …we do not have to follow blindly.

Already our musicians are struggling. Money for recording and promotion remains a huge challenge for almost all of them. Any B/A musician who has the money and ready to record a diss song should rather channel his/her energy into something positive.

Do not heed to any poisonous advice. For now, you are not on the same level as Medikal, Strongman or those artistes reaping from beefing or diss songs.

Do songs that people can relate to. Winning the heart of the people hardly come through diss songs. If you want to remain in the heart of the people for a long time, concentrate on churning out inspirational/motivational pieces and love songs.

All over the world, such songs touch people’s heart. If someone is in a difficult situation and wants to be inspired, that person will not listen to a diss song.

Take a clue from the trending and hit songs and ask yourself what made them a hit. As an entertainer, your creativity is your power, so following trends doesn’t necessarily mean you should copy someone’s style totally. However, you can learn one or two things from successful comrades and improve on it.

Making it big in the music industry is not how vibrant you are in releasing a diss song.

Also, learn how to market your products very well. Monetizing your craft is a gradual process of which you have to do the right thing at the right time. Music is a business so do not forget to invest in your career.

As the popular saying goes; ‘You reap what you sow’.

If you are talented, do not sleep on it. Be smart and horn your craft by doing positive things gradually every day.

Success is for those who do not give up despite the challenges that they may encounter. You have your own story to write, start doing it now!

About Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku:

A Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist/Writer who has interest in General News, Sports, Entertainment, Health, Lifestyle and many more.