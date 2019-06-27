South African Tourism Participates In Accra Weizo

South African Tourism (SAT) will participate in the 5 th Accra Weizo scheduled to take place from June 28th to 29 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The forum is an annual event that gathers tourism trade professionals in the West African region.

According to the organisers, Jedidah Promotions Ltd, this year’s event will bring together over 150 major players in travel and tourism across West Africa, other parts of the continent and the globe.

South African Tourism is very happy to exhibit and showcase South Africa to the West African market as the preferred destination for leisure and business travel.

“Having taken part in Accra Weizo in previous years, we feel proud to be associated again and to expose our beautiful country to the Ghanaian market and to give them a reason to choose South Africa for either leisure or business travels,” said Thekiso Rakolojane, West Africa Regional Manager of South African Tourism.

Rakolojane notes that South Africa has an objective to improve travel across the Africa Region and he believes that taking part in this year’s Accra Weizo travel expo would go a long way to help ensure this goal is met.

“We believe that when travel succeeds in Africa, South Africa would have succeeded as well and so in all our efforts, we try to help grow travel across the region. Accra Weizo affords us the opportunity to tell the story of our beautiful country to delegates who would be in a position to share with their clients, the variety that South African travel offers,” he said.

SAT will mount a stand at Accra Weizo to showcase to participants and visitors what South Africa has to offer, including wine, wild life, mountains, townships, the people, food, beaches, heritage, culture, conferencing and many other experiences awaiting leisure and business travelers.

The organisers say that this year’s forum has over 250 travel professionals invited from all over Africa including airlines, hotels, tour operators, destinations and tourism boards. “The invited guests will be hosted to a familiarization trip by Ghana Tourism Authority from the 25th to 27th of June,” they said. Officials of SAT would take part in the trip to learn about Ghana.

The event this year, which is being organised in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and fully supported by Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) will be made up of Seminars, Awards, Wine tasting, Cultural displays by different countries and products review.