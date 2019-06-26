Hon.K.T Hammond Vindicated Over Black Stars’ Poor Play With Benin

Hon. Member of Parliament for Adanse Asokwa and senior member of the majority caucus, Hon. K. T Hammond says he has been vindicated over the poor performance of Black Stars’ AFCON match against Benin on Tuesday in Egypt.

Prior to the game, Hon. K.T Hammond in an interview with Kwabena Ahwireng Martin of Hot 93.9FM cautioned Ghanaians not to support the Black Stars wholeheartedly– since the Black Stars have over the years disappointed the nation in several competitions which have preempted many people to be struck by heart attacks.

According to Hon.K.T. Hammond, he doubts the assurance given by the players of winning this 2019 AFCON tournament because since 1982, Ghana has never won any international competition to bring any cup, “So am holding on until the team, Black Stars deliver on their promise to bring the Cup of this 2019 AFCON tournament home”.

Vindicating Hon.K.T Hammond, the Black Stars were held to a 2-2 stalemate in their opening game against Benin.

The Squirrels scored the first goal of the match in just the second minute through Mickael Pote, but captain Andre Ayew and younger brother Jordan hit back to send Ghana 2-1 up before half-time.

After Ghana centre-back John Boye was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pote registered his second goal of the night to seal a 2-2 draw in the Group F fixture at the Ismailia Stadium.

As expected, many Ghanaians took to social media to express disappointment about the result by coach Kwesi Appiah and his Players.

The four-time winners will next face defending champions Cameroon in their second Group game on Saturday.

Source:RazzNews.com