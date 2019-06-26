Akuapem Residents Lament Bad Roads As Pregnant Women Loses Babies

Residents of Akuapem, a sub-community in Adansi Asokwa District of Ashanti region of Ghana, laments that the deplorable state of roads has caused women to have miscarriages.

This reporter visited the 'Me Patamu Te Sen' a small community and interacted with the residents over their concerns.

It is pathetic to know how pregnant women are carried in wheelbarrow's and pans to hospital for delivery which makes them lose their life or that of the child as a result of the bad roads.

In his interaction, some women said they have made efforts to bring the situation to the attention of the appropriate authorities but yielded no results.

Ophelia Addo, a resident said, she had miscarriage when she was plying that road.

She added that during labor, she had to be carried on wood in order to reach the hospital on time.

"My grandmother is bedridden and I cannot find any means of transport to take her to the hospital. Even motorcycles have refused to go to the community. When I was pregnant with my second child I had to be carried on a wooden plank again to Adansi Anwona before I got a car to New Edubiase hospital. At the time I got there It took a lot for the Doctor to save my life”. She, therefore, appealed to the authorities to come to their aid."

Another woman also had a similar experience during the rainy season when she was in labor and had to be transported to the hospital.

She got to the hospital but the doctor told her that water had gotten into the nostrils of the child. About seven women have lost their children because they could not get a ride during labor, One woman bled to the extent that she lost her child by the time she got to the hospital.

Mr. Chukwu Joseph inquired if they have reached out to Mr. Andy Boahen, the District Chief executive of the area and their Member of Parliament Hon. Mr. K.T Hammond.

The men on their part complained bitterly about their source of drinking water. They said for over 20 years they have only been given promises and yet no action is taken. They added that they had no option but to drink polluted water and are lucky to even be alive.

Nana Kwadwo Fori the Odikro of the community said as promised by the Hon.K.T Hammond MP of the area they have waited patiently for his response but since he has deserted them they have decided to speak and appeal through Angel FM to get the attention of the government.

He explained that they have been sharing their water with animals and sometimes fetch water from a fish pond nearby when the river dries up.

The Adansi Asokwa District was carved out of Adansi North District Assembly in March 2018. It has its capital at Asokwa located on the Kumasi – Cape Coast main road.